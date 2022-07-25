Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polyolefin (PO)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET))
Segment by Application
Wafer Dicing
Back Grinding
By Company
Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd
Nitto Denko Corporation
Mitsui Chemicals
Lintec Corporation
Sumitomo Bakelite
Denka Company Limited
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyolefin (PO)
1.2.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
1.2.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET))
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wafer Dicing
1.3.3 Back Grinding
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production
2.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2
