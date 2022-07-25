Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Liquid Epoxy Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Epoxy Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin
Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin
Novolac Epoxy Resin
Others
Segment by Application
Chemical Industry
Water Conservation
Automotive
Electronic
Others
By Company
BASF
Dow
Hexion
3M
DuPont
PPG Industries
Ashland
The Information Company
Hapco
Huntsman
Gurit
Cytec Industries
Sika
Blue Star New Chemical Materials
Ganapathy Industries
Perma Construction Aids Private Limited
Sartomer Americas
Dymax Corp
Fong Yong Chemical
Anhui Merjia
Jiangsu Sanmu Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Liquid Epoxy Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin
1.2.3 Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin
1.2.4 Novolac Epoxy Resin
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical Industry
1.3.3 Water Conservation
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Electronic
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Production
2.1 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Sale
