Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Liquid Epoxy Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Epoxy Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin

Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin

Novolac Epoxy Resin

Others

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Water Conservation

Automotive

Electronic

Others

By Company

BASF

Dow

Hexion

3M

DuPont

PPG Industries

Ashland

The Information Company

Hapco

Huntsman

Gurit

Cytec Industries

Sika

Blue Star New Chemical Materials

Ganapathy Industries

Perma Construction Aids Private Limited

Sartomer Americas

Dymax Corp

Fong Yong Chemical

Anhui Merjia

Jiangsu Sanmu Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Liquid Epoxy Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin
1.2.3 Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin
1.2.4 Novolac Epoxy Resin
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical Industry
1.3.3 Water Conservation
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Electronic
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Production
2.1 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Liquid Epoxy Resin Sale

