Global N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
DEHA ?85.0%
DEHA ?95.0%
DEHA ?98.0%
Segment by Application
Water Treatment
Photographic Chemicals
Inhibitors
Silicon Rubber
Others
By Company
Eastman
Arkema
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Huainan Junde Fine Chemical
LUNA Chemicals
Juancheng Baolilai Chemical
Sanpeng Chemical Industry
Chuzhou Runda
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd (AACL)
Shanghai Sunwise Chemical
DJCHEM Chemicals Poland
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 DEHA ?85.0%
1.2.3 DEHA ?95.0%
1.2.4 DEHA ?98.0%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Water Treatment
1.3.3 Photographic Chemicals
1.3.4 Inhibitors
1.3.5 Silicon Rubber
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Production
2.1 Global N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) Revenue by Regi
