Agriculture IoT Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Agriculture IoT market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agriculture IoT market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Sensing and Monitoring System
Automation and Control System
Others
Segment by Application
Smart Greenhouse
Precision Farming
Others
By Company
Tetra Laval
Smartcultiva
Crop Metrics
Raven Industries
AeroFarms
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Agriculture IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sensing and Monitoring System
1.2.3 Automation and Control System
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Agriculture IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Smart Greenhouse
1.3.3 Precision Farming
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Agriculture IoT Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Agriculture IoT Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Agriculture IoT Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Agriculture IoT Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Agriculture IoT Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Agriculture IoT Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Agriculture IoT Industry Trends
2.3.2 Agriculture IoT Market Drivers
2.3.3 Agriculture IoT Market Challenges
2.3.4 Agriculture IoT Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Agriculture IoT Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Agriculture IoT Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Agriculture IoT Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Agriculture IoT Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Play
