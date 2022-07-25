Global Chemical Adhesives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Chemical Adhesives market is segmented by Materials and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chemical Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Materials and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Materials
Water-Based Adhesives
Solvent-Based Adhesives
Hot-Melt Adhesives
Others
Segment by Application
Paper & Packaging
Building & Construction
Woodworking
Transportation
Consumer Adhesives
Leather & Footwear
Others
By Company
Eastman
Evonik
Kuraray Europe GmbH
Soraton SA
3M
LORD Corp
Permatex
Sika AG
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Chemical Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Materials
1.2.1 Global Chemical Adhesives Market Size by Materials, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-Based Adhesives
1.2.3 Solvent-Based Adhesives
1.2.4 Hot-Melt Adhesives
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Chemical Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paper & Packaging
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Woodworking
1.3.5 Transportation
1.3.6 Consumer Adhesives
1.3.7 Leather & Footwear
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Chemical Adhesives Production
2.1 Global Chemical Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Chemical Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Chemical Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Chemical Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Chemical Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Chemical Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Chemical Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Chemical Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Chemical Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
