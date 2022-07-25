Uncategorized

Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore6 hours ago
3 1 minute read

Automotive Structural Adhesives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Structural Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Company

Sika

Dow

Henkel

Huntsman

3M

Wacker

Arkema

Lord

BASF

H.B. Fuller

PPG Industries

ITW

Ashland

Shanghai Huitian New Material Co

ThreeBond Holdings Co

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Structural Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Epoxy
1.2.3 Polyurethane
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Production
2.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Structural Adhesives Sales by Region
 

 

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore6 hours ago
3 1 minute read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global Airport Mobile Equipment Market Research Report 2020-2024

3 days ago

Automotive Motor Controllers Sales Market -Outlook and Forecast 2021-2028 (Based on COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

December 18, 2021

Conveying Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

June 1, 2022

Slaughter-Free Meat Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2028

2 weeks ago
Back to top button