Global Anti Mould Paints Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Anti Mould Paints market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti Mould Paints market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Water-based
Solvent-based
Segment by Application
Walls
Facades
Ceilings
Others
By Company
Ronseal
Polycell
Thompsons
Dulux
ACS Limited
Johnstones (PPG Industries)
Caparol
Colorificio Veneto
Sivit
Tikkurila
Vitex
Caliwel
Proud Paints Limited
Novacolor Srl
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti Mould Paints Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti Mould Paints Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-based
1.2.3 Solvent-based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti Mould Paints Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Walls
1.3.3 Facades
1.3.4 Ceilings
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Anti Mould Paints Production
2.1 Global Anti Mould Paints Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Anti Mould Paints Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Anti Mould Paints Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Anti Mould Paints Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Anti Mould Paints Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Anti Mould Paints Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Anti Mould Paints Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Anti Mould Paints Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Anti Mould Paints Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Anti Mould Paints Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Anti Mould Paints Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Anti Mould Paints by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Anti Mould Paints Revenue by Region
