Global Anti Mould Paints Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Anti Mould Paints market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti Mould Paints market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Water-based

Solvent-based

Segment by Application

Walls

Facades

Ceilings

Others

By Company

Ronseal

Polycell

Thompsons

Dulux

ACS Limited

Johnstones (PPG Industries)

Caparol

Colorificio Veneto

Sivit

Tikkurila

Vitex

Caliwel

Proud Paints Limited

Novacolor Srl

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti Mould Paints Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti Mould Paints Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-based
1.2.3 Solvent-based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti Mould Paints Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Walls
1.3.3 Facades
1.3.4 Ceilings
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Anti Mould Paints Production
2.1 Global Anti Mould Paints Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Anti Mould Paints Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Anti Mould Paints Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Anti Mould Paints Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Anti Mould Paints Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Anti Mould Paints Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Anti Mould Paints Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Anti Mould Paints Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Anti Mould Paints Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Anti Mould Paints Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Anti Mould Paints Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Anti Mould Paints by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Anti Mould Paints Revenue by Region
 

 

