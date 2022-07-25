Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Market Research Report 2022
Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
NFC Card Emulation
NFC Reader/Writer
NFC Peer-to-Peer
Segment by Application
Retail and Commercial
Healthcare
Transportation
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Adyen
Alipay
Apple
Cayan LLC
Citrus
Dwolla
Equinox
First Data Corporation
Gemalto
Ingenico
MFS Africa
MasterCard
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 NFC Card Emulation
1.2.3 NFC Reader/Writer
1.2.4 NFC Peer-to-Peer
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Retail and Commercial
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Transportation
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Industry Trends
2.3.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Market Drivers
2.3.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Market Challenges
2.3.4 Near Field Communi
