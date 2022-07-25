Uncategorized

Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Market Research Report 2022

Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

NFC Card Emulation

 

NFC Reader/Writer

 

NFC Peer-to-Peer

Segment by Application

Retail and Commercial

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Adyen

Alipay

Apple

Cayan LLC

Citrus

Dwolla

Equinox

First Data Corporation

Gemalto

Google

Ingenico

MFS Africa

MasterCard

Table of content

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 NFC Card Emulation
1.2.3 NFC Reader/Writer
1.2.4 NFC Peer-to-Peer
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Retail and Commercial
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Transportation
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Industry Trends
2.3.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Market Drivers
2.3.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Payment Technology Market Challenges
2.3.4 Near Field Communi

 

