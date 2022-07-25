Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Active epoxy toughening agent is a polymer material with active groups, which can participate in curing reaction to increase the toughness of epoxy resin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Active Epoxy Toughening Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Active Epoxy Toughening Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Active Epoxy Toughening Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rubber Toughening Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Active Epoxy Toughening Agent include Kaneka, Solvay, Emerald Materials, Huntsman, Dow, Senmao, Mingtai, Qingming and Jingyi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Active Epoxy Toughening Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rubber Toughening Agent

Thermoplastic Resin Toughening Agent

Global Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coating

Adhesive

Electronics

Composite Materials

Others

Global Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Active Epoxy Toughening Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Active Epoxy Toughening Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Active Epoxy Toughening Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Active Epoxy Toughening Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kaneka

Solvay

Emerald Materials

Huntsman

Dow

Senmao

Mingtai

Qingming

Jingyi

Sanmu

Qingyang

Huaxing

Xinyehao

Hengchuang

Changhuan

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Active Epoxy Toughening Agent Companies

