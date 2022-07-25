Kids Toys Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A toy is an item that is used in play, especially one designed for such use. Playing with toys can be an enjoyable means of training young children for life in society.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Kids Toys in Global, including the following market information:
Global Kids Toys Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Kids Toys market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sports Toys Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Kids Toys include Lego, Bandai Namco, Fisher-Price, Barbie, Nerf, Hasbro, Hot Wheels, My Little Pony and Mattel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Kids Toys companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Kids Toys Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Kids Toys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sports Toys
Intellectual Toys
Education Toys
Decorative Toys
Others
Global Kids Toys Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Kids Toys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Sales
Global Kids Toys Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Kids Toys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Kids Toys revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Kids Toys revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lego
Bandai Namco
Fisher-Price
Barbie
Nerf
Hasbro
Hot Wheels
My Little Pony
Mattel
Mobile Suit Gundam
Play-Doh
Monopoly
Playskool
Monster High
MEGA Bloks
Power Rangers
AULDEY
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Kids Toys Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Kids Toys Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Kids Toys Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Kids Toys Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Kids Toys Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Kids Toys Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Kids Toys Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Kids Toys Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Kids Toys Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Kids Toys Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kids Toys Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Kids Toys Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kids Toys Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Kids Toys Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sports Toys
4.1.3 Intellectual Toys
4.1.4 Education Toys
