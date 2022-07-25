Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
It is a class of synthetic, nonionic surfactant frequently used in food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries on account of their amphiphilic properties.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants include Lonza, Dupont, Clariant, Evonik, Croda, BASF, ABITEC, Mitsubishi Chemical and Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Grade
Cosmetic Grade
Industrial Grade
Global Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Daily Chemical
Cosmetic
Pharmaceuticals
Plastics
Others
Global Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lonza
Dupont
Clariant
Evonik
Croda
BASF
ABITEC
Mitsubishi Chemical
Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo
Riken Vitamin
Nihon Emulsion
Taiyo Kagaku
Stephenson
KCI
Shandong Jinsheng
Guangzhou Cardlo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyglycerol Ester Surfactants Compani
