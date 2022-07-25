Rotor Concentrator Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A rotor concentrator is a type of pollution control equipment that takes large volume streams with low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) concentrations, and converts it into a highly concentrated low flow stream.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotor Concentrator in global, including the following market information:
Global Rotor Concentrator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rotor Concentrator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Rotor Concentrator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rotor Concentrator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Concentration Ratio?10 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rotor Concentrator include Munters, Tecam, Airprotech, Seibu Giken, Brofind, Nichias, Jiangsu Cec-ricm, Shanghai Jisheng and Shanghai Senzo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rotor Concentrator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rotor Concentrator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotor Concentrator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Concentration Ratio?10
Concentration Ratio 10-20
Concentration Ratio?20
Global Rotor Concentrator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotor Concentrator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Petrochemical
Surface Coating
Electronic & Semiconductor
Other
Global Rotor Concentrator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rotor Concentrator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rotor Concentrator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rotor Concentrator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rotor Concentrator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Rotor Concentrator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Munters
Tecam
Airprotech
Seibu Giken
Brofind
Nichias
Jiangsu Cec-ricm
Shanghai Jisheng
Shanghai Senzo
Anguil
Hengli Eletek
Jiangsu Envifrp
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rotor Concentrator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rotor Concentrator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rotor Concentrator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rotor Concentrator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rotor Concentrator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rotor Concentrator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rotor Concentrator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rotor Concentrator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rotor Concentrator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rotor Concentrator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rotor Concentrator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rotor Concentrator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rotor Concentrator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotor Concentrator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rotor Concentrator Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotor Concentrator Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rotor Concentrator Market Siz
