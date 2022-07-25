Thermoplastic Coatings Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Including Polyethylene Pipeline Coatings, High-Density Polypropylene etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermoplastic Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermoplastic Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Thermoplastic Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermoplastic Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Coatings include Akzonobel, DowDupont, BASF SE, LyondellBasell, Arkema, Covestro AG, The Bayou Companies, Celanese Corporation and Nippon Paint and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermoplastic Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermoplastic Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermoplastic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyethylene Coatings
Polypropylene Coatings
Others
Global Thermoplastic Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermoplastic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Automotives
Marine & Offshore
Home Appliance
Others
Global Thermoplastic Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermoplastic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermoplastic Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermoplastic Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermoplastic Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Thermoplastic Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akzonobel
DowDupont
BASF SE
LyondellBasell
Arkema
Covestro AG
The Bayou Companies
Celanese Corporation
Nippon Paint
Axalta
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermoplastic Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermoplastic Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermoplastic Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermoplastic Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermoplastic Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermoplastic Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermoplastic Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermoplastic Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermoplastic Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
