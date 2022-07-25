Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Recycled PET Yarns
Recycled Cotton Yarns
Recycled Nylon Fiber Yarns
Recycled Wool Yarns
Segment by Application
Textiles
Packaging
Building Products
Industrial Use
Other
By Company
Santanderina Group
Aquafil S.p.A
Unifi
Pentatonic
Ascent
PURE WASTE TEXTILES LTD
AQUAFIL SPA
MONTICOLOR SpA
Filspec
Radici Partecipazioni SpA
Usha Yarns
Morssinkhof Sustainable Products
GHEZZI Spa
Outback Yarns
Dunya Tekstil
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Recycled PET Yarns
1.2.3 Recycled Cotton Yarns
1.2.4 Recycled Nylon Fiber Yarns
1.2.5 Recycled Wool Yarns
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Textiles
1.3.3 Packaging
1.3.4 Building Products
1.3.5 Industrial Use
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Production
2.1 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Revenue Estimate
