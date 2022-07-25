Uncategorized

Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Recycled PET Yarns

Recycled Cotton Yarns

Recycled Nylon Fiber Yarns

Recycled Wool Yarns

Segment by Application

Textiles

Packaging

Building Products

Industrial Use

Other

By Company

Santanderina Group

Aquafil S.p.A

Unifi

Pentatonic

Ascent

PURE WASTE TEXTILES LTD

AQUAFIL SPA 

MONTICOLOR SpA

Filspec

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

Usha Yarns 

Morssinkhof Sustainable Products

GHEZZI Spa

Outback Yarns

Dunya Tekstil

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Recycled PET Yarns
1.2.3 Recycled Cotton Yarns
1.2.4 Recycled Nylon Fiber Yarns
1.2.5 Recycled Wool Yarns
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Textiles
1.3.3 Packaging
1.3.4 Building Products
1.3.5 Industrial Use
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Production
2.1 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Post Consumer Yarns/Recycled Yarns Revenue Estimate

