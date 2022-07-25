EMC Testing Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The EMC testing market offers services to ensure that the products adhere to quality, technical safety, and performance regulatory standards.
This report contains market size and forecasts of EMC Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global EMC Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global EMC Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Testing Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EMC Testing include SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins Scientific, DEKRA, Fortive, Keysight Technologies, RN Electronics Ltd and AR World and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the EMC Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EMC Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global EMC Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Testing Services
Inspection Services
Certification Services
Other Services
Global EMC Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global EMC Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Appliances and Electronics
Automotive
Military and Aerospace
IT and Telecommunications
Medical
Industrial
Renewable Energy
Railways
Global EMC Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global EMC Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies EMC Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies EMC Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SGS
Bureau Veritas
Intertek
Eurofins Scientific
DEKRA
Fortive
Keysight Technologies
RN Electronics Ltd
AR World
NTS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EMC Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EMC Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EMC Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EMC Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EMC Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EMC Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EMC Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EMC Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 EMC Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies EMC Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMC Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 EMC Testing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMC Testing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global EMC Testing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Testing Services
4.1.3 Inspection Services
