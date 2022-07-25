Match Boxes Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Matches are a long-history fire-fighting tool. It first began in Sweden since 1883. It was once a smash hit, and now the glory days of the match industry have passed, influenced by fire habits and alternatives such as lighters.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Match Boxes in global, including the following market information:
Global Match Boxes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Match Boxes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Match Boxes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Match Boxes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ordinary Matches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Match Boxes include Europe Match, Swedish Match, Kanematsu Sustech, Kobe Match, Chugai Match, Nizam Matches, Apex Match Consortium, Pioneer Asia Group and Swarna Match Factory, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Match Boxes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Match Boxes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Match Boxes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ordinary Matches
High-grade Matches
Others
Global Match Boxes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Match Boxes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
Global Match Boxes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Match Boxes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Match Boxes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Match Boxes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Match Boxes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Match Boxes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Europe Match
Swedish Match
Kanematsu Sustech
Kobe Match
Chugai Match
Nizam Matches
Apex Match Consortium
Pioneer Asia Group
Swarna Match Factory
Dhanalakshmi Match
Kelantan Match Factroy
Malazlar
Solo
Atlas
Amsha
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Match Boxes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Match Boxes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Match Boxes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Match Boxes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Match Boxes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Match Boxes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Match Boxes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Match Boxes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Match Boxes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Match Boxes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Match Boxes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Match Boxes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Match Boxes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Match Boxes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Match Boxes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Match Boxes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Match Boxes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Ordinary Matches
4.1.3 High-grade Matches
4.1.4 Others
