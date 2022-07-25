Plant Soy Protein Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Soy protein is a protein that is isolated from soybean. It is made from soybean meal that has been dehulled and defatted
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant Soy Protein in global, including the following market information:
Global Plant Soy Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7217482/global-plant-soy-protein-forecast-2022-2028-968
Global Plant Soy Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Plant Soy Protein companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plant Soy Protein market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soy Protein Concentrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plant Soy Protein include Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, DuPont, Kerry Group, Glico Nutrition, Gushen Group, CHS, Scents Holdings and Goldensea Industry and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plant Soy Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plant Soy Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plant Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Soy Protein Concentrate
Soy Protein Isolate
Others
Global Plant Soy Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plant Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care
Animal Feed
Others
Global Plant Soy Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plant Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plant Soy Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plant Soy Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plant Soy Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Plant Soy Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Archer Daniels Midland
Cargill
DuPont
Kerry Group
Glico Nutrition
Gushen Group
CHS
Scents Holdings
Goldensea Industry
Sojaprotein
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plant Soy Protein Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plant Soy Protein Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plant Soy Protein Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plant Soy Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plant Soy Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plant Soy Protein Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plant Soy Protein Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plant Soy Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plant Soy Protein Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plant Soy Protein Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plant Soy Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant Soy Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plant Soy Protein Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant Soy Protein Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant Soy Protein Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant Soy Protein Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Plant Soy Protein Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
Kharadi,Pune, India
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Aquatic Plant Alternative Protein Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plant Protein Ingredient Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Plant Derived Protein Powder Market Insights, Forecast to 2028