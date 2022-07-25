Plant Soy Protein Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Soy protein is a protein that is isolated from soybean. It is made from soybean meal that has been dehulled and defatted

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant Soy Protein in global, including the following market information:

Global Plant Soy Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7217482/global-plant-soy-protein-forecast-2022-2028-968

Global Plant Soy Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Plant Soy Protein companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plant Soy Protein market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soy Protein Concentrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plant Soy Protein include Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, DuPont, Kerry Group, Glico Nutrition, Gushen Group, CHS, Scents Holdings and Goldensea Industry and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plant Soy Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plant Soy Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plant Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Soy Protein Concentrate

Soy Protein Isolate

Others

Global Plant Soy Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plant Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Animal Feed

Others

Global Plant Soy Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plant Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plant Soy Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plant Soy Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plant Soy Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Plant Soy Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

DuPont

Kerry Group

Glico Nutrition

Gushen Group

CHS

Scents Holdings

Goldensea Industry

Sojaprotein

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-plant-soy-protein-forecast-2022-2028-968-7217482

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plant Soy Protein Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plant Soy Protein Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plant Soy Protein Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plant Soy Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plant Soy Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plant Soy Protein Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plant Soy Protein Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plant Soy Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plant Soy Protein Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plant Soy Protein Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plant Soy Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant Soy Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plant Soy Protein Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant Soy Protein Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant Soy Protein Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant Soy Protein Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Plant Soy Protein Market Size Markets, 2021 &

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-plant-soy-protein-forecast-2022-2028-968-7217482

CONTACT US:

Kharadi,Pune, India

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Aquatic Plant Alternative Protein Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plant Protein Ingredient Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Plant Derived Protein Powder Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

