International Golf Tourism Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Golf tourism refers to trips or holidays in which the main purpose is to play golf. Golf tourism is a niche market of sports tourism. Golf may also be pursued as a secondary activity (for example, someone on a beach holiday playing a round during their vacation).
This report contains market size and forecasts of International Golf Tourism in Global, including the following market information:
Global International Golf Tourism Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7217492/global-international-golf-tourism-forecast-2022-2028-426
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global International Golf Tourism market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Leisure Tourism Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of International Golf Tourism include Your Golf Travel, Golfbreaks, Golf Plaisir, EasyGolf Worldwide Australia, Golfasian, Classic Golf Tours, Premier Golf, Carr Golf and PerryGolf, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the International Golf Tourism companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global International Golf Tourism Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global International Golf Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Leisure Tourism
Tournament Tourism
Business Tourism
Global International Golf Tourism Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global International Golf Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Group Travel
Personal travel
Global International Golf Tourism Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global International Golf Tourism Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies International Golf Tourism revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies International Golf Tourism revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Your Golf Travel
Golfbreaks
Golf Plaisir
EasyGolf Worldwide Australia
Golfasian
Classic Golf Tours
Premier Golf
Carr Golf
PerryGolf
Haversham & Baker
Emirates Holidays
Caribbean Golf & Tours
Golf Holidays Direct
SouthAmerica.travel
Ascot Golf Tours
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 International Golf Tourism Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global International Golf Tourism Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global International Golf Tourism Overall Market Size
2.1 Global International Golf Tourism Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global International Golf Tourism Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top International Golf Tourism Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global International Golf Tourism Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global International Golf Tourism Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 International Golf Tourism Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies International Golf Tourism Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 International Golf Tourism Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 International Golf Tourism Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 International Golf Tourism Companies
CONTACT US:
Kharadi,Pune, India
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global International Golf Tourism Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global International Golf Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027