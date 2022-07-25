Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) is a type of aviation fuel designed for use in aircraft powered by gas-turbine engines.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) in global, including the following market information:

Global Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Kerosene-type Fuels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) include Air BP, Chevron, Exide, Exxon Mobil, Gazprom, Shell, AltAir Fuels, Amyris and Gevo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Kerosene-type Fuels

Naphtha-type Fuels

Global Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Civil

Global Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Air BP

Chevron

Exide

Exxon Mobil

Gazprom

Shell

AltAir Fuels

Amyris

Gevo

Hindustan Petroleum

Honeywell

LanzaTech

Neste Oil

Primus Green Energy

SkyNRG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

