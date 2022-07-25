Dental Tools and Equipment Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dental Tools and Equipment are dental professionals use to provide dental treatment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Tools and Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Dental Tools and Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dental Tools and Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Dental Tools and Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dental Tools and Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Examination Instruments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dental Tools and Equipment include Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, 3M, Integra LifeSciences, KaVo Group, TREE, CFPM, Prima Dental and Brasseler, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dental Tools and Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dental Tools and Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dental Tools and Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Examination Instruments
Restorative Instruments
Periodontal Instruments
Prosthodontic Instruments
Extraction Instruments
Endodontic Instruments
Global Dental Tools and Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dental Tools and Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Laboratory
Others
Global Dental Tools and Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dental Tools and Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dental Tools and Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dental Tools and Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dental Tools and Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Dental Tools and Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Danaher
Dentsply Sirona
3M
Integra LifeSciences
KaVo Group
TREE
CFPM
Prima Dental
Brasseler
LMDental
Medesy
BTI Biotechnology
Helmut-Zepf
Premier Dental
Karl Schumacher
DentalEZ
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dental Tools and Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dental Tools and Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dental Tools and Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dental Tools and Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dental Tools and Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dental Tools and Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dental Tools and Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dental Tools and Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dental Tools and Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dental Tools and Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dental Tools and Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Tools and Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dental Tools and Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Tools and Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Tools and Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental To
