Beverage Kegs Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A keg is the small barrel which is used for storing and transporting products such as beverages which includes alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic beverages, Cooking oil and Chemicals. Alcoholic beverages include alcohol types such as beer, wine, spirits and cider. The main reason for storing the alcoholic beverages in the kegs is that it maintains the original flavour and quality of the beer over a long period of time.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Beverage Kegs in global, including the following market information:

Global Beverage Kegs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7217544/global-beverage-kegs-forecast-2022-2028-668

Global Beverage Kegs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Beverage Kegs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Beverage Kegs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Kegs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Beverage Kegs include Blefa (Artemis Group), THIELMANN, Zhejiang Ningbo Major Draft Beer Equipment Co., Ltd., SCH?FER Container Systems, Lightweight Containers BV, Petainer, Dolium (Dispack Projects NV), Ningbo BestFriends Beverage Containers and Shinhan Industrial Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Beverage Kegs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Beverage Kegs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Beverage Kegs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic Kegs

Metal Kegs

Global Beverage Kegs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Beverage Kegs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Alcoholic Beverage

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Global Beverage Kegs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Beverage Kegs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Beverage Kegs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Beverage Kegs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Beverage Kegs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Beverage Kegs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Blefa (Artemis Group)

THIELMANN

Zhejiang Ningbo Major Draft Beer Equipment Co., Ltd.

SCH?FER Container Systems

Lightweight Containers BV

Petainer

Dolium (Dispack Projects NV)

Ningbo BestFriends Beverage Containers

Shinhan Industrial Co., Ltd.

PolyKeg S.r.l.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-beverage-kegs-forecast-2022-2028-668-7217544

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Beverage Kegs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Beverage Kegs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Beverage Kegs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Beverage Kegs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Beverage Kegs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Beverage Kegs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Beverage Kegs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Beverage Kegs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Beverage Kegs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Beverage Kegs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Beverage Kegs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Beverage Kegs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Beverage Kegs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beverage Kegs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Beverage Kegs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beverage Kegs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Beverage Kegs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Plastic Kegs

4.1.3 Metal Kegs

4.2

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-beverage-kegs-forecast-2022-2028-668-7217544

CONTACT US:

Kharadi,Pune, India

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional Beverage Kegs Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Stainless Steel Beverage Kegs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Stainless Steel Commercial Beverage Kegs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Beverage Kegs Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

