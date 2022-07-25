HR Analytics Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of HR Analytics Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global HR Analytics Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global HR Analytics Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HR Analytics Software include HR Bakery, Optimity, IBM, PeopleStreme, Professional Advantage, Bullhorn, Flock, talentReef and Oracle, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the HR Analytics Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HR Analytics Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global HR Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global HR Analytics Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global HR Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global HR Analytics Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global HR Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HR Analytics Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HR Analytics Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
HR Bakery
Optimity
IBM
PeopleStreme
Professional Advantage
Bullhorn
Flock
talentReef
Oracle
Viventium
Adrenalin
360 Feedback
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 HR Analytics Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global HR Analytics Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global HR Analytics Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global HR Analytics Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global HR Analytics Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top HR Analytics Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global HR Analytics Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global HR Analytics Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 HR Analytics Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies HR Analytics Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HR Analytics Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 HR Analytics Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HR Analytics Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
