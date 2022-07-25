Plastic Cold Drink Cups Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plastic cold drink cups are variety of cup sizes and shapes available for smoothies, juices, shakes, blended ice coffee and beer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Cold Drink Cups in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Cold Drink Cups Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Cold Drink Cups Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Plastic Cold Drink Cups companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Cold Drink Cups market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Cold Drink Cups include Huhtamaki, Biopak, Berry Global, Dispo, Printed Cup Company, Stalk Market, Lollicup USA, TrueChoicePack (TCP) and Eco-Products. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Cold Drink Cups manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Cold Drink Cups Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Cold Drink Cups Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PET

PLA

PP

Others

Global Plastic Cold Drink Cups Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Cold Drink Cups Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Global Plastic Cold Drink Cups Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Cold Drink Cups Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Cold Drink Cups revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Cold Drink Cups revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Cold Drink Cups sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Plastic Cold Drink Cups sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huhtamaki

Biopak

Berry Global

Dispo

Printed Cup Company

Stalk Market

Lollicup USA

TrueChoicePack (TCP)

Eco-Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Cold Drink Cups Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Cold Drink Cups Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Cold Drink Cups Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Cold Drink Cups Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic Cold Drink Cups Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic Cold Drink Cups Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Cold Drink Cups Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Cold Drink Cups Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Cold Drink Cups Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic Cold Drink Cups Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic Cold Drink Cups Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Cold Drink Cups Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Cold Drink Cups Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Cold Drink Cups Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Cold Drink Cups Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Cold Drink Cups Companies

4 Sights by Product

