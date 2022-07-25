Transparent Cellulose Film Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cellophane is a thin, transparent sheet made of regenerated cellulose. It is also called cellulose film. Cellulose film is derived from natural cellulose with raw materials such as wood pulp and cotton pulp, by the chemical process of alkalization, xanthation and casing etc. It is different from common paper in its good softness and transparency. It is just like glass. Its low permeability to air, oils, greases, bacteria, and water makes it useful for food packaging, tobacco packaging, pharmaceutical packaging and cosmetic packaging among others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Transparent Cellulose Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Transparent Cellulose Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Transparent Cellulose Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Transparent Cellulose Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Transparent Cellulose Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wood Pulp Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Transparent Cellulose Film include Futamura Chemical, Weifang Henglian Cellulose Film, Zhejiang Koray New Materials, Hubei Golden Ring and Yibin Grace, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Transparent Cellulose Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Transparent Cellulose Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Transparent Cellulose Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wood Pulp

Cotton Pulp

Others

Global Transparent Cellulose Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Transparent Cellulose Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Packaging

Tobacco Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Cosmetic Packaging

Others

Global Transparent Cellulose Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Transparent Cellulose Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Transparent Cellulose Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Transparent Cellulose Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Transparent Cellulose Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Transparent Cellulose Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Futamura Chemical

Weifang Henglian Cellulose Film

Zhejiang Koray New Materials

Hubei Golden Ring

Yibin Grace

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Transparent Cellulose Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Transparent Cellulose Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Transparent Cellulose Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Transparent Cellulose Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Transparent Cellulose Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Transparent Cellulose Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Transparent Cellulose Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Transparent Cellulose Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Transparent Cellulose Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Transparent Cellulose Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Transparent Cellulose Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Transparent Cellulose Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Transparent Cellulose Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transparent Cellulose Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Transparent Cellulose Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transpare

