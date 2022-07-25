Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Subdermal contraceptive implants involve the delivery of a steroid progestin from polymer capsules or rods placed under the skin. The hormone diffuses out slowly at a stable rate, providing contraceptive effectiveness for 1-5 years. The period of protection depends upon the specific progestin and the type of polymer.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Subdermal Contraceptive Implants in global, including the following market information:
Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Subdermal Contraceptive Implants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants market was valued at 668.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1001.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Jadelle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Subdermal Contraceptive Implants include Bayer AG, Merck and Shanghai Dahua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Subdermal Contraceptive Implants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Jadelle
Sino-implant
Implanon
Nexplanon
Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Subdermal Contraceptive Implants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Subdermal Contraceptive Implants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Subdermal Contraceptive Implants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Subdermal Contraceptive Implants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bayer AG
Merck
Shanghai Dahua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Subdermal
