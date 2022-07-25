Companion Animal Health Management Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Emergence of veterinary health information systems, specifically in developed economies, is expected to provide high growth potential in future.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Companion Animal Health Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Companion Animal Health Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Companion Animal Health Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vaccines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Companion Animal Health Management include Bayer Animal Health, Ceva Animal Healthcare, Elanco Animal Health, Merck Ltd., Merial (Animal Health division of Sanofi), Zoetis Animal Healthcare, Pfizer, V?toquinol SA and Sanofi-Aventis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Companion Animal Health Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Companion Animal Health Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Companion Animal Health Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vaccines

Pharmaceuticals

Feed Additives

Diagnostics

Others

Global Companion Animal Health Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Companion Animal Health Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

E-commerce

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Global Companion Animal Health Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Companion Animal Health Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Companion Animal Health Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Companion Animal Health Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer Animal Health

Ceva Animal Healthcare

Elanco Animal Health

Merck Ltd.

Merial (Animal Health division of Sanofi)

Zoetis Animal Healthcare

Pfizer

V?toquinol SA

Sanofi-Aventis

Bayer HealthCare

Virbac

Novartis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Heska Corporation

Bioniche Animal Health Canada, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Companion Animal Health Management Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Companion Animal Health Management Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Companion Animal Health Management Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Companion Animal Health Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Companion Animal Health Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Companion Animal Health Management Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Companion Animal Health Management Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Companion Animal Health Management Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Companion Animal Health Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Companion Animal Health Management Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Companion Animal Health Management Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Companion Animal Health Managemen

