Companion Animal Health Management Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Emergence of veterinary health information systems, specifically in developed economies, is expected to provide high growth potential in future.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Companion Animal Health Management in Global, including the following market information:
Global Companion Animal Health Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Companion Animal Health Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vaccines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Companion Animal Health Management include Bayer Animal Health, Ceva Animal Healthcare, Elanco Animal Health, Merck Ltd., Merial (Animal Health division of Sanofi), Zoetis Animal Healthcare, Pfizer, V?toquinol SA and Sanofi-Aventis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Companion Animal Health Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Companion Animal Health Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Companion Animal Health Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vaccines
Pharmaceuticals
Feed Additives
Diagnostics
Others
Global Companion Animal Health Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Companion Animal Health Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail
E-commerce
Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
Global Companion Animal Health Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Companion Animal Health Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Companion Animal Health Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Companion Animal Health Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bayer Animal Health
Ceva Animal Healthcare
Elanco Animal Health
Merck Ltd.
Merial (Animal Health division of Sanofi)
Zoetis Animal Healthcare
Pfizer
V?toquinol SA
Sanofi-Aventis
Bayer HealthCare
Virbac
Novartis
Boehringer Ingelheim
Heska Corporation
Bioniche Animal Health Canada, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Companion Animal Health Management Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Companion Animal Health Management Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Companion Animal Health Management Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Companion Animal Health Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Companion Animal Health Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Companion Animal Health Management Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Companion Animal Health Management Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Companion Animal Health Management Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Companion Animal Health Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Companion Animal Health Management Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Companion Animal Health Management Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Companion Animal Health Managemen
