DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) transmission refers to power transmission lines operating at greater than 800,000 volts (800 kV).

This report contains market size and forecasts of DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) in Global, including the following market information:

Global DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) include NARI Technology Co., Ltd., Xu Ji Electric, Henan Pinggao Electric Co.,Ltd., China XD Group, TBEA, Sieyuan Electric Co.,ltd. and Sifang Locomotive and Rolling Stock Co. Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Equipment

Technology

Global DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Generation

Research

Others

Global DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NARI Technology Co., Ltd.

Xu Ji Electric

Henan Pinggao Electric Co.,Ltd.

China XD Group

TBEA

Sieyuan Electric Co.,ltd.

Sifang Locomotive and Rolling Stock Co. Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 DC Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DC Ultra-High Voltage (U

