Date Honey Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Date honey, date syrup, date molasses or rub is a thick dark brown, very sweet fruit syrup extracted from dates. It is widely used in North African and Middle Eastern cooking.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Date Honey in global, including the following market information:
Global Date Honey Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Date Honey Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Date Honey companies in 2021 (%)
The global Date Honey market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bottle Packaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Date Honey include Lion Dates Impex Pvt Ltd., Al Foah, Galil Foods, Community Foods Ltd, Clarks UK Ltd, Sioux Honey Association, Wellness Foods Ltd, Kato Bros Honey Co Ltd and Breitsamer & Ulrich GmbH & Co KG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Date Honey manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Date Honey Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Date Honey Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bottle Packaging
Jar Packaging
Others
Global Date Honey Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Date Honey Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online
Global Date Honey Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Date Honey Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Date Honey revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Date Honey revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Date Honey sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Date Honey sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lion Dates Impex Pvt Ltd.
Al Foah
Galil Foods
Community Foods Ltd
Clarks UK Ltd
Sioux Honey Association
Wellness Foods Ltd
Kato Bros Honey Co Ltd
Breitsamer & Ulrich GmbH & Co KG
Bright Food (Group) Co Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Date Honey Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Date Honey Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Date Honey Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Date Honey Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Date Honey Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Date Honey Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Date Honey Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Date Honey Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Date Honey Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Date Honey Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Date Honey Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Date Honey Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Date Honey Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Date Honey Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Date Honey Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Date Honey Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Date Honey Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Bottle Packaging
4.1.3 Jar Packaging
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Date
