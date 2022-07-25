Modular Fabrication Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Modular fabrication is a process to illustrate the use of factory made pre-engineered building parts that are transported to site and assembled as large volumetric components or as significant elements of a building.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Modular Fabrication in Global, including the following market information:
Global Modular Fabrication Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Modular Fabrication market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Permanent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Modular Fabrication include Laing O’Rourke, Red Sea Housing Services, Atco, Bouygues, Vinci, Skanska, Algeco Scotsman, Kleusberg and Lendlease, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Modular Fabrication companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Modular Fabrication Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Modular Fabrication Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Permanent
Relocatable
Global Modular Fabrication Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Modular Fabrication Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Education and Healthcare
Global Modular Fabrication Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Modular Fabrication Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Modular Fabrication revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Modular Fabrication revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Laing O’Rourke
Red Sea Housing Services
Atco
Bouygues
Vinci
Skanska
Algeco Scotsman
Kleusberg
Lendlease
CIMC Modular Building Systems
Larsen & Toubro
Balfour Beatty
ACS Group
Guerdon Modular Buildings
JL Modular
KEF Infra
Palomar Modular Buildings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Modular Fabrication Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Modular Fabrication Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Modular Fabrication Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Modular Fabrication Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Modular Fabrication Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Modular Fabrication Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Modular Fabrication Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Modular Fabrication Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Modular Fabrication Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Modular Fabrication Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modular Fabrication Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Modular Fabrication Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modular Fabrication Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Modular Fabr
