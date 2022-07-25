Refined Cobalt Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refined Cobalt in global, including the following market information:

Global Refined Cobalt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Refined Cobalt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Refined Cobalt companies in 2021 (%)

The global Refined Cobalt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cobalt Salt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Refined Cobalt include Glencore Xstrata, Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC), Freeport, Umicore, Jinchuan Group, Vale, Sherritt International, Sumitomo and Huayou Cobalt. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Refined Cobalt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Refined Cobalt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refined Cobalt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cobalt Salt

Electrolytic Cobalt

Cobalt Powder

Global Refined Cobalt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refined Cobalt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Batteries

Cemented Carbide

Super Alloy

Glass Ceramic

Catalyst

Magnetic Material

Others

Global Refined Cobalt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refined Cobalt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Refined Cobalt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Refined Cobalt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Refined Cobalt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Refined Cobalt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Glencore Xstrata

Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC)

Freeport

Umicore

Jinchuan Group

Vale

Sherritt International

Sumitomo

Huayou Cobalt

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Refined Cobalt Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Refined Cobalt Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Refined Cobalt Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Refined Cobalt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Refined Cobalt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Refined Cobalt Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Refined Cobalt Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Refined Cobalt Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Refined Cobalt Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Refined Cobalt Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Refined Cobalt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refined Cobalt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Refined Cobalt Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refined Cobalt Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refined Cobalt Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refined Cobalt Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Refined Cobalt Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Cobalt Salt

4.1.3 Ele

