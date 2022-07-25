Refined Cobalt Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Refined Cobalt in global, including the following market information:
Global Refined Cobalt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Refined Cobalt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Refined Cobalt companies in 2021 (%)
The global Refined Cobalt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cobalt Salt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Refined Cobalt include Glencore Xstrata, Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC), Freeport, Umicore, Jinchuan Group, Vale, Sherritt International, Sumitomo and Huayou Cobalt. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Refined Cobalt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Refined Cobalt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Refined Cobalt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cobalt Salt
Electrolytic Cobalt
Cobalt Powder
Global Refined Cobalt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Refined Cobalt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Batteries
Cemented Carbide
Super Alloy
Glass Ceramic
Catalyst
Magnetic Material
Others
Global Refined Cobalt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Refined Cobalt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Refined Cobalt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Refined Cobalt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Refined Cobalt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Refined Cobalt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Glencore Xstrata
Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC)
Freeport
Umicore
Jinchuan Group
Vale
Sherritt International
Sumitomo
Huayou Cobalt
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Refined Cobalt Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Refined Cobalt Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Refined Cobalt Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Refined Cobalt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Refined Cobalt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Refined Cobalt Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Refined Cobalt Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Refined Cobalt Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Refined Cobalt Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Refined Cobalt Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Refined Cobalt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refined Cobalt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Refined Cobalt Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refined Cobalt Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refined Cobalt Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refined Cobalt Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Refined Cobalt Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cobalt Salt
4.1.3 Ele
