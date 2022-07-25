Bone Screws Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A bone screw is a metal implant inserted into the bone. Screws are used to immobilize fractured bone segments to aid in the healing process, and as an adjunct to spine fusion surgery to help hold implants in place.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bone Screws in global, including the following market information:
Global Bone Screws Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bone Screws Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Bone Screws companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bone Screws market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Titanium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bone Screws include DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical, B Braun, Medtronic, Globus Medical and Orthofix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bone Screws manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bone Screws Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bone Screws Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Titanium
Stainless Steel
Bioabsorbable
Global Bone Screws Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bone Screws Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Lower Extremity
Upper Extremity
Spinal
Other
Global Bone Screws Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bone Screws Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bone Screws revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bone Screws revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bone Screws sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Bone Screws sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DePuy Synthes
Stryker
Smith & Nephew
Zimmer Biomet
Wright Medical
B Braun
Medtronic
Globus Medical
Orthofix
NuVasive
MicroPort
BioHorizons IPH
Altimed
JEIL
Arthrex
CONMED
Integra
Surgival
Spineology
Osteogenics Biomedical
CHUNLi
Double Medical
Trauson
Shanghai Kinetic (KMC)
WEGO
JUST MEDICAL
Naton
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bone Screws Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bone Screws Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bone Screws Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bone Screws Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bone Screws Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bone Screws Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bone Screws Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bone Screws Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bone Screws Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bone Screws Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bone Screws Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bone Screws Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bone Screws Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bone Screws Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bone Screws Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bone Screws Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bone Screws Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Titanium
4.1.3 Stainless Steel
4.1.4 Bioabsorbable
4.2 By
