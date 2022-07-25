E-book Subscription Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

E-book subscription service is a kind of subscription service. Subscribers can get the access to a definite amount of e-books in a limited time period by paying subscription fee.

This report contains market size and forecasts of E-book Subscription Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global E-book Subscription Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global E-book Subscription Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Comprehensive E-book Subscription Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of E-book Subscription Service include 24symbols, Amazon, BookBub, Bookmate, Epic Creations Inc., Forgotten Books, Harlequin, hoopla and iconology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the E-book Subscription Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global E-book Subscription Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global E-book Subscription Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Comprehensive E-book Subscription

Sci-fi E-book Subscription

Romantic E-book Subscription

Thriller E-book Subscription

Kid E-book Subscription

Comic E-book Subscription

Detective E-book Subscription

Narrative E-book Subscription

Others

Global E-book Subscription Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global E-book Subscription Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal User

Enterprise User

Educational User

Others

Global E-book Subscription Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global E-book Subscription Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies E-book Subscription Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies E-book Subscription Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

24symbols

Amazon

BookBub

Bookmate

Epic Creations Inc.

Forgotten Books

Harlequin

hoopla

iconology

Kobo Plus

Macmillan

NARRATIVE MUSE

OverDrive

Playster

Project Gutenberg

Riot New Media Group

Scribd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 E-book Subscription Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global E-book Subscription Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global E-book Subscription Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global E-book Subscription Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global E-book Subscription Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top E-book Subscription Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global E-book Subscription Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global E-book Subscription Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 E-book Subscription Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies E-book Subscription Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-book Subscription Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 E-book Subscription Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-book Subscription Serv

