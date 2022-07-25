Digital Healthcare Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Digital healthcareis the convergence of digital technologies withhealth,healthcare, living, and society to enhance the efficiency ofhealthcare deliveryand make medicines more personalized and precise.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Healthcare in Global, including the following market information:

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Healthcare market was valued at 188110 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 290630 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Telehealthcare Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Healthcare include Allscripts, AT & T, LifeWatch, McKesson, Qualcomm, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cisco Systems, Cerner and Biotelemetry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Healthcare companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Healthcare Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

