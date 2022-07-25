Third Generation Power Semiconductors Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report focuses on The 3rd Generation Power Semiconductor Device, includng the GaN Power Semiconductors and SiC Power Semiconductors.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Third Generation Power Semiconductors in Global, including the following market information:
Global Third Generation Power Semiconductors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Third Generation Power Semiconductors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
GaN Power Semiconductors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Third Generation Power Semiconductors include Infineon, CREE (Wolfspeed), ROHM, ST, ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, Littelfuse and Global Power Technology and etc.
We surveyed the Third Generation Power Semiconductors companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Third Generation Power Semiconductors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Third Generation Power Semiconductors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
GaN Power Semiconductors
SiC Power Semiconductors
Global Third Generation Power Semiconductors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Third Generation Power Semiconductors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
New Energy and Photovoltaic
Rail and Transportation
Industrial Motors
UPS Power Supply
New Energy Vehicles
Others
Global Third Generation Power Semiconductors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Third Generation Power Semiconductors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Third Generation Power Semiconductors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Third Generation Power Semiconductors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Infineon
CREE (Wolfspeed)
ROHM
ST
ON Semiconductor
Mitsubishi Electric
Fuji Electric
Littelfuse
Global Power Technology
BASiC Semiconductor
