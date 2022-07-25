Smart Warehousing Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The warehouse operators are using the intelligent warehouse solutions as the solution is helping the operators in operations such as identification of packages, parts, and assets, which are situated on the warehouse premises. Earlier the warehouse management was quite a challenging task as every task of the warehouse and inventory management was performed manually or using paper pen method due to which human error was introduced in the execution.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Warehousing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Warehousing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Warehousing market was valued at 15340 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29200 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Warehousing include KION Dematic, Honeywell Intelligrated, SSI Schaefer, Daifuku, Knapp, Toyota Industries, TGW, Material Handling Systems and Witron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Warehousing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Warehousing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Warehousing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software

Hardware

Global Smart Warehousing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Warehousing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transport

Others

Global Smart Warehousing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Smart Warehousing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Warehousing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Warehousing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KION Dematic

Honeywell Intelligrated

SSI Schaefer

Daifuku

Knapp

Toyota Industries

TGW

Material Handling Systems

Witron

Kuka Swisslog

Muratec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Warehousing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Warehousing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Warehousing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Warehousing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Warehousing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Warehousing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Warehousing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Warehousing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Warehousing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Smart Warehousing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Warehousing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Warehousing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Warehousing Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Smart Warehousing Market Size Markets,

