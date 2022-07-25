Consumer Grade Robotics Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Consumer grade robotics are shifting from a phase of being largely dominated by cleaning robots, into robotic personal assistants or family companions. Also, robotic toys, which, until now, were largely gimmicky, are transforming into interactive connected play devices that have virtually limitless possibilities, as well as useful educational tools as a part of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM)-based curriculum. The second phase of the consumer robots revolution is well and truly underway, and the next 5 years will set the stage for how these robots fundamentally transform our homes and daily lives.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Consumer Grade Robotics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Consumer Grade Robotics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Consumer Grade Robotics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cleaning Robots Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Consumer Grade Robotics include iRobot, Ecovacs, Xiaomi, Shark, Neato Robotics, Cecotec, Yujin Robot, Matsutek and Proscenic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Consumer Grade Robotics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Consumer Grade Robotics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Consumer Grade Robotics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cleaning Robots
Smart Speakers
Consumer Drones
Service Robots
Global Consumer Grade Robotics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Consumer Grade Robotics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Sales
Global Consumer Grade Robotics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Consumer Grade Robotics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Consumer Grade Robotics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Consumer Grade Robotics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
iRobot
Ecovacs
Xiaomi
Shark
Neato Robotics
Cecotec
Yujin Robot
Matsutek
Proscenic
Samsung
iLife
Dyson
Miele
LG
Vorwerk
Infinuvo(Metapo)
Fmart
DJI
Parrot
Amazon
Alibaba
Baidu
Ubtech
Iflytek
CANBOT
Gowild
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Consumer Grade Robotics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Consumer Grade Robotics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Consumer Grade Robotics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Consumer Grade Robotics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Consumer Grade Robotics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Consumer Grade Robotics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Consumer Grade Robotics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Consumer Grade Robotics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Consumer Grade Robotics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Consumer Grade Robotics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer Grade Robotics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Consumer Grade Robotics Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer Grade Robotics Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
