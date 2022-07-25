Medical Grade Copper Tubing Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Grade Copper Tubing is used for medical gas/vacuum delivery, which conveys medical gas in healthcare facilities piping network. Type K and Type L are mainly types of Medical Copper Tube. The difference between Type K and Type L tubes are different wall thicknesses. Type K tubes has thicker walls than Type L tubes for any given diameter.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Grade Copper Tubing in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Grade Copper Tubing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Grade Copper Tubing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M ft)
Global top five Medical Grade Copper Tubing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Grade Copper Tubing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Type K Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Grade Copper Tubing include Mueller Industries, Wieland, UACJ, Cerro Flow Products, NOVAIR Medical, Atlas Copco (BeaconMedaes), H&H Tube, Cambridge-Lee Industries and C&H Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Grade Copper Tubing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Grade Copper Tubing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M ft)
Global Medical Grade Copper Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Type K Pipe
Type L Pipe
Global Medical Grade Copper Tubing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M ft)
Global Medical Grade Copper Tubing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Other
Global Medical Grade Copper Tubing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M ft)
Global Medical Grade Copper Tubing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Grade Copper Tubing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Grade Copper Tubing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Grade Copper Tubing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M ft)
Key companies Medical Grade Copper Tubing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mueller Industries
Wieland
UACJ
Cerro Flow Products
NOVAIR Medical
Atlas Copco (BeaconMedaes)
H&H Tube
Cambridge-Lee Industries
C&H Medical
Samuel, Son & Co.
Amico
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Grade Copper Tubing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Grade Copper Tubing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Grade Copper Tubing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Grade Copper Tubing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Grade Copper Tubing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Grade Copper Tubing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Grade Copper Tubing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Grade Copper Tubing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Grade Copper Tubing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Grade Copper Tubing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Grade Copper Tubing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Grade Copper Tubing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Grade Copper Tubing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Grade Copper Tubing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Grade Copper Tubing Companies
