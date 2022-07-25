Ambient Food Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ambient Food Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Ambient Food Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ambient Food Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ambient Food Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ambient Food Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Containers Packaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ambient Food Packaging include FFP Packaging Solutions Ltd., RPC Group, Ball Corporation, Amcor, Amcor Limited, SIG Combiblog Obeikan, Tetra Pak, Mondi and Ampac, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ambient Food Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ambient Food Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ambient Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Containers Packaging

Rigid Plastic Containers Packaging

Glass Bottles and Jars Packaging

Others

Global Ambient Food Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ambient Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat, Fish and Poultry

Snacks and Side Dishes

Others

Global Ambient Food Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ambient Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ambient Food Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ambient Food Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ambient Food Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ambient Food Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FFP Packaging Solutions Ltd.

RPC Group

Ball Corporation

Amcor

Amcor Limited

SIG Combiblog Obeikan

Tetra Pak

Mondi

Ampac

Dupont

Excelsior Technologies

KM Packaging

Marsden

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ambient Food Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ambient Food Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ambient Food Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ambient Food Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ambient Food Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ambient Food Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ambient Food Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ambient Food Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ambient Food Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ambient Food Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ambient Food Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ambient Food Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ambient Food Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ambient Food Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ambient Food Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ambient Food Packaging Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

