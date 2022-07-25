Ambient Food Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ambient Food Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Ambient Food Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ambient Food Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Ambient Food Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ambient Food Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Containers Packaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ambient Food Packaging include FFP Packaging Solutions Ltd., RPC Group, Ball Corporation, Amcor, Amcor Limited, SIG Combiblog Obeikan, Tetra Pak, Mondi and Ampac, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ambient Food Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ambient Food Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ambient Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal Containers Packaging
Rigid Plastic Containers Packaging
Glass Bottles and Jars Packaging
Others
Global Ambient Food Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ambient Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fruits and Vegetables
Meat, Fish and Poultry
Snacks and Side Dishes
Others
Global Ambient Food Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ambient Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ambient Food Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ambient Food Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ambient Food Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Ambient Food Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
FFP Packaging Solutions Ltd.
RPC Group
Ball Corporation
Amcor
Amcor Limited
SIG Combiblog Obeikan
Tetra Pak
Mondi
Ampac
Dupont
Excelsior Technologies
KM Packaging
Marsden
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ambient Food Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ambient Food Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ambient Food Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ambient Food Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ambient Food Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ambient Food Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ambient Food Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ambient Food Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ambient Food Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ambient Food Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ambient Food Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ambient Food Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ambient Food Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ambient Food Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ambient Food Packaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ambient Food Packaging Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/