Electric Drum Kits Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electric Drum is a modern electronic musical instrument, primarily designed to serve as an alternative to an acoustic drum kit or other percussion instruments.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Drum Kits in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Drum Kits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Drum Kits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Unit)

Global top five Electric Drum Kits companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Drum Kits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rubber Heads Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Drum Kits include Roland, Yamaha, Alesis, Ashton Music, First Act Discovery, KONIX, Ddrum, Carlsbro and Ringway, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Drum Kits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Drum Kits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Electric Drum Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rubber Heads

Mylar Heads

Mesh or Silicone Heads

Global Electric Drum Kits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Electric Drum Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Professional

Amateur

Educational

Global Electric Drum Kits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Electric Drum Kits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Drum Kits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Drum Kits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Drum Kits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Unit)

Key companies Electric Drum Kits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roland

Yamaha

Alesis

Ashton Music

First Act Discovery

KONIX

Ddrum

Carlsbro

Ringway

Huaxin Musical

MEDELI

Pyle Audio

Pintech

Pearl

Virgin Musical Instruments

KAT Percussion

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Drum Kits Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Drum Kits Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Drum Kits Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Drum Kits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Drum Kits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Drum Kits Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Drum Kits Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Drum Kits Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Drum Kits Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Drum Kits Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Drum Kits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Drum Kits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Drum Kits Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Drum Kits Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Drum Kits Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Drum Kits Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Electric Drum Kits Market Siz

