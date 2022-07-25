Glauber’s Salt Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glauber's Salt in global, including the following market information:

Global Glauber's Salt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glauber's Salt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Glauber's Salt companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glauber's Salt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Sources Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glauber's Salt include XinLi Chemical, Alkim Alkali Kimya, MINERA DE SANTA MARTA, LENZING, Jiangsu Jingshen Salt & Chemical Industry Co., Sichuan Xinxing Chemical, JSC Kuchuksulphate and Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glauber's Salt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glauber's Salt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glauber's Salt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Sources

Chemical Sources

Global Glauber's Salt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glauber's Salt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Soaps and Detergents

Glass

Paper

Textiles

Global Glauber's Salt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glauber's Salt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glauber's Salt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glauber's Salt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glauber's Salt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Glauber's Salt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

XinLi Chemical

Alkim Alkali Kimya

MINERA DE SANTA MARTA

LENZING

Jiangsu Jingshen Salt & Chemical Industry Co.

Sichuan Xinxing Chemical

JSC Kuchuksulphate

Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical Co.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glauber's Salt Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glauber's Salt Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glauber's Salt Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glauber's Salt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glauber's Salt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glauber's Salt Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glauber's Salt Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glauber's Salt Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glauber's Salt Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glauber's Salt Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glauber's Salt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glauber's Salt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glauber's Salt Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glauber's Salt Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glauber's Salt Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glauber's Salt Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Glauber's Salt Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Natural Sources

4.1.3

