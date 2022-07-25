2022 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Industry Market Research Report

The global Adrenocortical Hormones API market was valued at 1914.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cortical Hormone, fully called “Adrenal Cortical Hormone”, are a group of steroids secreted by adrenal corticosteroids, mainly including glucocorticoids and salt corticosteroids, as well as a small amount of sex hormones, which are important hormones involved in the metabolism of sugar, fat and protein.Leading products represented by Pfizer CentreOne, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Tianjin Pharmaceutical Group and Xianju Pharma have occupied a leading position in the international market, and the market share of them is over 40% in the global market. The North American market is the most important consumer region, accounting for about 40% of the global total in 2019.Europe is second only to North America, accounting for less than 30% of the global market. The downstream markets for the use of corticosteroid apis are mainly injectable, oral, topical, and inhaled. Among them, oral drugs accounted for the largest proportion, accounting for nearly 50% of the market in 2019.

