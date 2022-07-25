Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Material is made from carbon or graphite fiber and matrix of carbon or graphite matrix composite. It has a high temperature, good thermal conductivity, thermal shock, ablation rate, high strength under high temperature, a certain degree of chemical inertness and other special properties.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chemical Vapor Deposition Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials include SGL Carbon, Toyo Tanso, Tokai Carbon, Hexcel, Nippon Carbon, MERSEN BENELUX, Schunk, Americarb and Carbon Composites, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chemical Vapor Deposition
Liquid Impregnation Process
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
CZ and DSS Furnaces
C/C Grid Shelving Systems
Glass Handling Industry
Aerospace Items
Basic C/C Plate Stock Producing
Others
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SGL Carbon
Toyo Tanso
Tokai Carbon
Hexcel
Nippon Carbon
MERSEN BENELUX
Schunk
Americarb
Carbon Composites
FMI
Luhang Carbon
Graphtek
KBC
Boyun
Chaoma
Jiuhua Carbon
Chemshine
Bay Composites
Haoshi Carbon
Jining Carbon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Carbon Matrix Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon
