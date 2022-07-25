Plant Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Plant Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plant Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Plant Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plant Extract market was valued at 16550 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 30610 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plant Extract include Indena, Naturex, V. Mane Fils, Kalsec, Dohler GmbH, Martin Bauer, Aovca, IndenaSPA and Sabinsa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plant Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plant Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plant Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Spices
Essential Oils
Phytochemicals
Phytomedicines
Others
Global Plant Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plant Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Food and Beverages
Personal Care
Cosmetics
Others
Global Plant Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plant Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plant Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plant Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plant Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Plant Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Indena
Naturex
V. Mane Fils
Kalsec
Dohler GmbH
Martin Bauer
Aovca
IndenaSPA
Sabinsa
BIOFORCE
Ipsen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plant Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plant Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plant Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plant Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plant Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plant Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plant Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plant Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plant Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plant Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plant Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plant Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant Extract Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Plant Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Spices
4.1.3 Essential Oils
4
