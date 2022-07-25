Skier Bindings Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A skier binding is a device that connects a ski boot to the ski. Generally, it holds the boot firmly to allow the skier to maneuver the ski.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Skier Bindings in global, including the following market information:
Global Skier Bindings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Skier Bindings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pairs)
Global top five Skier Bindings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Skier Bindings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Strap-in Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Skier Bindings include Rossignol, Salomon, Dynafit, Tecnica, Fischer, Atomic, Marker, Black Diamond and Movement, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Skier Bindings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Skier Bindings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Skier Bindings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Strap-in Type
Step-in Type
Other
Global Skier Bindings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Skier Bindings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
The Allrounder
The Uphill Ski Tourer
The Freeride Tourer
The Racer
Global Skier Bindings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Skier Bindings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Skier Bindings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Skier Bindings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Skier Bindings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pairs)
Key companies Skier Bindings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Rossignol
Salomon
Dynafit
Tecnica
Fischer
Atomic
Marker
Black Diamond
Movement
Black Crows
Hagan
Wedze
DPS
Plum
Ski Trab
G3
ATK
Fritschi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Skier Bindings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Skier Bindings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Skier Bindings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Skier Bindings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Skier Bindings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Skier Bindings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Skier Bindings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Skier Bindings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Skier Bindings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Skier Bindings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Skier Bindings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Skier Bindings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Skier Bindings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Skier Bindings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Skier Bindings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Skier Bindings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Skier Bindings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Strap-in Type
