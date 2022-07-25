PCB Mounted Power Supplies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PCB Mounted Power Supplies in global, including the following market information:

Global PCB Mounted Power Supplies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PCB Mounted Power Supplies Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five PCB Mounted Power Supplies companies in 2021 (%)

The global PCB Mounted Power Supplies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Adjustable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PCB Mounted Power Supplies include TRC Electronics, Inc., TDK-Lambda, RELEC, RECOM POWER, Tracopower, BLOCK, Multicomp, Myrra and Vigortronix and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PCB Mounted Power Supplies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PCB Mounted Power Supplies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PCB Mounted Power Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Adjustable

Fixed

Global PCB Mounted Power Supplies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PCB Mounted Power Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

ITE

Household

Medical

Global PCB Mounted Power Supplies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PCB Mounted Power Supplies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PCB Mounted Power Supplies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PCB Mounted Power Supplies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PCB Mounted Power Supplies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies PCB Mounted Power Supplies sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TRC Electronics, Inc.

TDK-Lambda

RELEC

RECOM POWER

Tracopower

BLOCK

Multicomp

Myrra

Vigortronix

XP Power

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PCB Mounted Power Supplies Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PCB Mounted Power Supplies Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PCB Mounted Power Supplies Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PCB Mounted Power Supplies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PCB Mounted Power Supplies Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PCB Mounted Power Supplies Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PCB Mounted Power Supplies Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PCB Mounted Power Supplies Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PCB Mounted Power Supplies Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PCB Mounted Power Supplies Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PCB Mounted Power Supplies Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PCB Mounted Power Supplies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PCB Mounted Power Supplies Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PCB Mounted Power Supplies Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PCB Mounted Power Supplies Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PCB Mount

