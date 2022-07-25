Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polycarbonate Films for Security Document in global, including the following market information:
Global Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Polycarbonate Films for Security Document companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polycarbonate Films for Security Document market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flame Retardant Polycarbonate Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polycarbonate Films for Security Document include SABIC, Covestro, Mitsubishi, AGC, 3M, Suzhou Omay Optical Materials, ITW Security Division, Macdermid Autotype and Müller Ahlhorn, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polycarbonate Films for Security Document manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flame Retardant Polycarbonate Film
Weatherable Polycarbonate Film
Anti-Fog Polycarbonate Film
Others
Global Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
ID Cards
Passports
Other Security Documents
Global Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polycarbonate Films for Security Document revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polycarbonate Films for Security Document revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polycarbonate Films for Security Document sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Polycarbonate Films for Security Document sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SABIC
Covestro
Mitsubishi
AGC
3M
Suzhou Omay Optical Materials
ITW Security Division
Macdermid Autotype
Müller Ahlhorn
Wiman Corporation
Exim
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polycarbonate Films for Security Document Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
