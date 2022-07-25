Glulam Timber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glulam Timber in global, including the following market information:

Global Glulam Timber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glulam Timber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Glulam Timber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glulam Timber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Modified Melamine-resin Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glulam Timber include Boise Cascade, Calvert Glulam, Pfeifer Group, Canfor Corporation, Setra Group, Schilliger Holz, Structurlam, Mayr-Melnhof Holz and Binderholz GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glulam Timber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glulam Timber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glulam Timber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Modified Melamine-resin Type

Phenol Resorcinol-resin Type

Polyurethane Type

Global Glulam Timber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glulam Timber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Others

Global Glulam Timber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glulam Timber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glulam Timber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glulam Timber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glulam Timber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Glulam Timber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boise Cascade

Calvert Glulam

Pfeifer Group

Canfor Corporation

Setra Group

Schilliger Holz

Structurlam

Mayr-Melnhof Holz

Binderholz GmbH

B&K Structures

Eugen Decker

Meiken Lamwood Corp

Hasslacher

Glulam Ltd

CWC

Buckland Timber

Swedish Wood

