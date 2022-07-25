2022 Global Plasma Thawer Industry Market Research Report

The global Plasma Thawer market was valued at 31.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.13% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The plasma thawer is a specially designed device that makes use of a microprocessor temperature regulator in maintaining water baths at appropriate plasma-thawing temperatures of 30 to 37 degrees Celsius.Global plasma thawer market is fragmented relatively. Currently, there are many plasma thawer producing companies around the globe. The main market players are Helmer, CytoThermand, Cardinal Health, JunChithe and Genesis BPS, and top 5 players hold a share about 1/2 in 2020. Plasma thawer is mainly used in blood bank centers, hospitals, research laboratories and others. Report data indicated around 55% of the plasma thawerc market demand ihospitals, 23% in blood bank centers, and 23% in others in 2020. North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions take up over 90% of this industry as a whole. With the development of economy, these industries will need moreplasma thawer. So, plasma thawer has a huge market potential in the future.

