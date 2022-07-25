Medical Heart Stents Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A heart stent is a tube-shaped device placed in the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart, to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary heart disease. It is used in a procedure called percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Heart Stents in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Heart Stents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7218150/global-medical-heart-stents-forecast-2022-2028-309

Global Medical Heart Stents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Heart Stents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Heart Stents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bare-metal Stent (BMS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Heart Stents include Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Terumo (ESSEN) (ESSEN), Lepu Medical, MicroPort, Biosensors, B.Braun and Atrium Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Heart Stents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Heart Stents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Heart Stents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bare-metal Stent (BMS)

Drug-eluting Stent (DES)

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)

Global Medical Heart Stents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Heart Stents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Angina

Myocardial Infarction

Other Disease

Global Medical Heart Stents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Heart Stents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Heart Stents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Heart Stents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Heart Stents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Heart Stents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Vascular

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Terumo (ESSEN) (ESSEN)

Lepu Medical

MicroPort

Biosensors

B.Braun

Atrium Medical

Biotronik

SINOMED

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-medical-heart-stents-forecast-2022-2028-309-7218150

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Heart Stents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Heart Stents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Heart Stents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Heart Stents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Heart Stents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Heart Stents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Heart Stents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Heart Stents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Heart Stents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Heart Stents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Heart Stents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Heart Stents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Heart Stents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Heart Stents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Heart Stents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Heart Stents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-medical-heart-stents-forecast-2022-2028-309-7218150

CONTACT US:

Kharadi,Pune, India

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Medical Heart Stents Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global and China Medical Heart Stents Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Medical Heart Stents Sales Market Report 2021

Global Medical Heart Stents Market Research Report 2021