Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Alcobol ethoxylate (AEO), also known as polyoxyethylene fatty alcohol ether. It is the fastest-growing and largest-used non-ionic surfactant.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate in global, including the following market information:

Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity?98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate include BASF, DOW, Helm AG, Nippon Shokubai, Stepan, Huntsman, Swash Nonionics, Anikem and Zanyu and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity?98%

Purity?98%

Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Washing Industry

Textile Printing and Dyeing Industry

Paper Industry

Others

Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DOW

Helm AG

Nippon Shokubai

Stepan

Huntsman

Swash Nonionics

Anikem

Zanyu

Sinosa

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Primary A

