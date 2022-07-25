Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Alcobol ethoxylate (AEO), also known as polyoxyethylene fatty alcohol ether. It is the fastest-growing and largest-used non-ionic surfactant.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate in global, including the following market information:
Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity?98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate include BASF, DOW, Helm AG, Nippon Shokubai, Stepan, Huntsman, Swash Nonionics, Anikem and Zanyu and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity?98%
Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Washing Industry
Textile Printing and Dyeing Industry
Paper Industry
Others
Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
DOW
Helm AG
Nippon Shokubai
Stepan
Huntsman
Swash Nonionics
Anikem
Zanyu
Sinosa
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Primary Alcobol Ethoxylate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Primary A
